Программное обеспечение

1.Do NOT turn off the power during upgrade.

2.Do NOT upgrade the firmware through wireless connection unless the device only has wireless connection.

3.It's recommended that users stop all Internet applications on the computer, or simply disconnect Internet line from the device before upgrade.

4.Use decompression software such as WinZIP or WinRAR to extract the file you download before upgrade.

Please download WinRAR here:

For 64-bit;

Note: netis does not provide technical support or guarantee the performance and stability of third party firmware such as DD-WRT. Damage to the product as a result of using third party firmware will void the product's warranty.